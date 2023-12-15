Railways to carry out beautification of Kalka, Shimla heritage stations

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 14

Aimed primarily at improving the passenger experience at railway stations, the railway board has decided to carry out redevelopment and beautification of two heritage railway stations Kalka and Shimla.

No tampering with main structure The idea is not to tamper with the main structure so that it continues to retain its original shape and aesthetic appeal

Rs 31.40 crore will be spent on the Kalka station and its facade will be modified and given texture of local art and culture to enhance its aesthetic appeal

To improve passenger interface, a green patch, better parking facility, changes at entry and exit points, waiting area and toilets among other measures would be made

A foot overbridge would be constructed at Kalka station. The work to revamp an approach road is also underway

While work at Kalka railway station has already started under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a private consultant would be tasked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) based on which the cost of project will be decided, said a senior official of railways’ Ambala division.

Talking to The Tribune, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Naveen Kumar said, “As part of the project with an estimated cost of Rs 31.40 crore (for Kalka station), facade (frontage) of the Kalka railway station would be modified and given texture of local art and culture to enhance its aesthetic appeal. Apart from that, other steps would be taken for beautification of these two heritage railway stations.”

“To improve passenger interface areas a green patch, better parking facility, changes at entry and exit points, waiting area and toilets among other measures would be taken. Work will be done to improve basic amenities in these stations,” added Naveen.

The idea is not to tamper with main structure so that it continues to retain its original shape and aesthetic appeal. “All we want is to add to the beauty and amenities of these railways stations with heritage significance,” he said.

A 12-metre-wide foot overbridge with an estimate cost of Rs 15.22 crore would also be constructed at Kalka station. Moreover, the work to revamp approach road is also on. The material has arrived and work for façade would be started soon, said the official.

“The work on Shimla station may take some time as we will first appoint a private consultant to prepare the DPR and accordingly project cost would be decided before taking it forward. Considering, Shimla station is already in good shape with its wooden texture, and aesthetic heritage structure, only minor changes can be made but again it would depend on the research and final report of private consultant; the work would be carried out accordingly,” added Kumar.

Notably, UNSECO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line had been damaged at 175 locations and a bridge was swept away by a massive landslide at Summer Hill in Shimla due to rain disaster during monsoon season this year following which the Union Ministry of Railways had sanctioned Rs 15 crore for repair and restoration of the heritage track in August.

Suspended in July this year, train services on the heritage track had resumed after a gap of three months in the first week of October this year. Built during the British rule, the 96-km Kalka-Shimla railway line is not just an architectural marvel that meanders through the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh but it also provides a glimpse of the breathtaking vistas of the hill state while passing through 18 stations, 102 tunnels and 988 bridges on the way.

#Kalka #Shimla