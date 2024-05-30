Nurpur: Railways to remove pipes under tracks

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 29

The Northern Railways, which has failed to provide train services to its commuters round the year on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge, will soon remove water supply pipelines from under the railway tracks and railway bridges in Kangra district.

Northern Railways Senior Section Engineer (Nagrota Bagwan) issued office orders to the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) Assistant Engineers of Nurpur, Raja ka Talab, Fatehpur, Jawali, Nagrota Surian, Haripur, Kangra and Nagrota Bagwan areas of Kangra district, instructing them to remove drinking water supply pipelines.

Stating that the pipelines were unauthorised, railway authorities warned engineers that if the pipelines were not removed within the stipulated time, the department would take it upon itself to remove them, for which the cost incurred would be recovered from the JSD.

The JSD has also been asked to show a copy of permissions from the Railway Department to lay water pipelines under railway lines and bridges.

Enquiries revealed that the water pipelines had been laid some 30-40 years ago for supplying water to thousands of residents, and railway stations and colonies of Kangra district.

The Railway Department never raised any objection against the laying of the water pipelines until now. It is pertinent to note that the 120-km narrow gauge railway line had been laid during the British Raj in 1932 and, now, is considered the lifeline of around 40 lakh residents of the lower hills of the state.

The Railway Department has failed to strengthen train services and railway tracks. However, it is now issuing instructions to the JSD to remove water supply pipelines laid under the railway line and bridges, leaving JSD authorities of the district baffled.

Nandpur gram panchayat pradhan Shavinder Kumar; Bariyal panchayat pradhan MS Rana; Ludret panchayat up-pradhan Tek Chand; and Sukh Lal Godra, a retired bank manager from Nandpur, said the threat to snap water supply pipelines reflected the insensitivity of Railway Department authorities and that denying residents of a regular water supply would be an inhuman act.

JSD Executive Engineer (Jawali division) Ajay Sharma, when contacted by The Tribune, said most drinking water schemes of the department were built near rivers and streams, making it impossible to ensure piped water supply without laying pipelines underneath the railway tracks.

“The JSD will be unable to continue water supply to many places, including the railway stations and railway colonies in Kangra district, if the Railways remove the water pipeline from under the track and bridges,” he said.

