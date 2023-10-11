Rain barely gone, higher reaches receive mild snow

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 10

Barely four days after the withdrawal of monsoon from the state, higher reaches in four districts – Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Shimla – received light snowfall on Monday night. Incidentally, snowfall in Shimla district is the earliest since 2008.

“There has been 1 to 2 cm snowfall in the Chanshal area of Shimla district. It’s the earliest snowfall in Shimla district since 2008. In higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, the snowfall was expected,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre Shimla.

Besides, the state received widespread rainfall Monday night. The highest rainfall was recorded in Brahamani in Bilaspur district (18 mm), followed by Una (16 mm), Bharmaur (14.5 mm) and Dalhousie 13 (mm). Shimla received 6 mm of rain. “Rain was anticipated. Due to the rain and snowfall, the temperatures have plunged significantly,” said Paul.

In Shimla, the minimum temperatures have dropped by six degree Celsius and maximum by 2.2 degree Celsius. Kufri registered the highest drop of 8.6 degree Celsius in minimum temperature.

As per the Weather Department, there is a likelihood of more snowfall and rain after October 14 when a Western Disturbance will hit the state. “Weather will remain rough for three-four days after October 14. We are expecting snowfall in higher reaches and rain elsewhere, which will make the weather colder,” said Paul.

He further said that abrupt changes in temperature were on the rise. “Even this drop in temperature is quite abrupt. Such changes make it tough for people, other species and vegetation as well to adapt to the changing weather,” he said.

Further, he said the winters this time were likely to be colder. “There’s still a lot of moisture in the soil due to excess rainfall in monsoon, which increases the chances of frost and fog in the winters. Such conditions increase the chances of dip in temperature as well,” said the Director.

