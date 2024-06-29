Rain brings waste into house, family ousted

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 28

Following a heavy downpour last night, a house and a bridge were damaged after muck flowed down from an adjoining nullah on the Kunihar-Nalagarh road at Jabla village in Arki subdivision.

The area that comes under Gamber Pul has been hit with the onset of rains as seasonal nullahs are in spate.

Residents were forced to vacate the house and take their children to safer places as muck entered the house.

They said the administration has failed to provide any support and they are left to their own devices. They said the muck from an adjoining area was thrown near their house three days ago and this added to their woes.

Arki SDM Yadvinder Pal said the revenue staff visited the site to take stock of the situation and there was no danger to the house. Officials of the Public Works Department will visit the house on Saturday to examine the area and see if it is safe for residents.

He said the PWD will undertake work to construct a culvert along the nullah.

#Nalagarh #Solan