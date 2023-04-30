Rain damages mango crop in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, April 29
Unseasonal rain and hailstorm over the past one week had badly damaged the mango crop in the district.
Rajeshwar Parmar, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, said today that according to a report, over 80 metric tonnes (MT) of mango crop had been damaged in all six development blocks of the district. He added that over 2,500 hectare was under mango orchards and over 1,200 MT fruit was produced in the district.
Ramesh Kumar, a villager, said that 2022 was a lean year for mango production but this year, fruit trees were blossoming. Unfortunately, the recent rain and hailstorm spoiled all hopes of good returns.
Parmar said that the rain and hailstorm damaged the mango crop. He added that if the weather conditions persist, the crop loss would multiply
