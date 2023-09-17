Rain disaster set to dominate monsoon session of Assembly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

The issue of damage caused to private and public property due to unprecedented heavy rain will dominate the six-day proceedings of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha commencing on September 18.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that he was hopeful that the members of both ruling and opposition parties would utilise the six days to hold constructive discussions on the relief and restoration work necessitated in the wake of havoc wreaked by heavy rain.

He said that a majority of the 743 queries posed by the MLAs revolved around the damage caused to not only private and public property but also to critical infrastructure like roads, bridges and schools.

Pathania said that all arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the monsoon session. “I request both ruling and opposition parties to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the House so that there are constructive discussions on the issues of public interest,” he added.

He said that he had convened an all-party meeting tomorrow and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta were expected to attend it.

The Speaker said that 743 questions (547 starred and 196 un-starred) had been received. “It is but natural that every MLA is concerned about ensuring timely and adequate relief to the people of their constituency and as such a majority of the queries revolve around this issue,” he added.

He said that two notices under Rule 101, one each under Rule 62, Rule 10 and Rule 324 and nine notices under Rule 130 had been received from the MLAs. “All queries raised by the members have been sent to the government so that relevant information can be provided to them,” he added.

He said that other questions pertain to vacancies in health and educational institutions, increasing drug addiction among the youth, tourism, hortituclture and solar energy.

