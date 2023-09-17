 Rain disaster set to dominate monsoon session of Assembly : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Rain disaster set to dominate monsoon session of Assembly

Rain disaster set to dominate monsoon session of Assembly

743 questions of MLAs revolve around damage caused

Rain disaster set to dominate monsoon session of Assembly

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

The issue of damage caused to private and public property due to unprecedented heavy rain will dominate the six-day proceedings of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha commencing on September 18.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that he was hopeful that the members of both ruling and opposition parties would utilise the six days to hold constructive discussions on the relief and restoration work necessitated in the wake of havoc wreaked by heavy rain.

He said that a majority of the 743 queries posed by the MLAs revolved around the damage caused to not only private and public property but also to critical infrastructure like roads, bridges and schools.

Pathania said that all arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the monsoon session. “I request both ruling and opposition parties to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the House so that there are constructive discussions on the issues of public interest,” he added.

He said that he had convened an all-party meeting tomorrow and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta were expected to attend it.

The Speaker said that 743 questions (547 starred and 196 un-starred) had been received. “It is but natural that every MLA is concerned about ensuring timely and adequate relief to the people of their constituency and as such a majority of the queries revolve around this issue,” he added.

He said that two notices under Rule 101, one each under Rule 62, Rule 10 and Rule 324 and nine notices under Rule 130 had been received from the MLAs. “All queries raised by the members have been sent to the government so that relevant information can be provided to them,” he added.

He said that other questions pertain to vacancies in health and educational institutions, increasing drug addiction among the youth, tourism, hortituclture and solar energy.

#Monsoon #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

4
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

5
Diaspora

In not-so-good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

7
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

8
Entertainment

Director Tarsem Singh talks about 'Dear Jassi' based on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Sikh woman

9
Haryana

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

10
Diaspora

Punjabis among 16 sentenced for money-laundering, human smuggling in UK

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

War-like provisions recovered from slain militants

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Expresses concern over Manipur situation


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested