 Rain, hailstorm lash upper areas : The Tribune India

Rain, hailstorm lash upper areas

Rain, hailstorm lash upper areas

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Light to moderate rain accompanied by a thunderstorm and a hailstorm occurred in upper areas of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Hamirpur districts today. In Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, light rain accompanied by a thunderstorm was reported in the afternoon.

A spell of hailstones was reported at several places in the apple growing areas of Shimla district. “We had a spell of hailstones at Kotkhai today. Orchards without anti-hail nets suffered some damage,” said Rajinder Chauhan, an orchardist. “At some places, anti-hail nets were torn,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department issued a yellow alert of light to moderate rainfall at a few places across the state for the next few days. Also, an alert of a thunderstorm, lightning and a hailstorm at isolated places was issued.

Average maximum temperatures continued to remain below normal by 2.8°C. As many as 27 roads and seven power transformers were affected by the precipitation while 50 water supply schemes, including 49 in Lahaul and Spiti, were also hit.

#chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla #Sirmaur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

2
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

3
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

4
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

5
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

6
Nation

Defamation case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against Surat court order

7
Nation

Preliminary probe needed before FIR is registered on allegations of wrestlers: Delhi Police to Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

9
Trending

Bengaluru woman jumps off moving bike to escape molestation bid by Rapido driver; incident caught on CCTV

10
Nation

Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded

The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in Chandigarh

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

Mohali: WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

Spurious drugs: Dera Bassi firm exported 18K cough syrup bottles

Need preliminary probe before FIR against WFI chief: Delhi Police to SC

Need preliminary probe before FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Police to SC

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Income tax raids continue at premises of Jalandhar pastor

Thousands of fish found dead in Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parkash Singh Badal’s death: Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track