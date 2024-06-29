Rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh, 3 roads closed for traffic

PTI

Shimla, June 29

Rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

An ‘orange’ alert was issued for heavy downpour and thunderstorm in the state from June 30 to July 2, the meteorological centre here said.

Dharampur received 62.4 mm of rain followed by 52.4 mm in Dharamsala, Kasauli 39 mm, Jubbarhatti 33.6 mm, Baijnath 20 mm, Tissa 17 mm, Sainj 13 mm, Shimla 11.2 mm, Solan 10.2 mm and Chopal 10 mm, the MeT centre said.

Three roads in Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts were closed for traffic. 76 transformers have been disrupted in the state, according to the data provided by the state emergency operation centre.

The MeT centre has also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops and damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain.

