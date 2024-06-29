Rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh, 3 roads closed for traffic

Shimla, June 29
Rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
An ‘orange’ alert was issued for heavy downpour and thunderstorm in the state from June 30 to July 2, the meteorological centre here said.
Dharampur received 62.4 mm of rain followed by 52.4 mm in Dharamsala, Kasauli 39 mm, Jubbarhatti 33.6 mm, Baijnath 20 mm, Tissa 17 mm, Sainj 13 mm, Shimla 11.2 mm, Solan 10.2 mm and Chopal 10 mm, the MeT centre said.
Three roads in Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts were closed for traffic. 76 transformers have been disrupted in the state, according to the data provided by the state emergency operation centre.
The MeT centre has also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops and damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI conducts searches at 7 locations in Gujarat
CBI has registered six FIRs in the case, which include its o...
Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3
Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by Indi...
Iran goes to runoff election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili as no candidate secures majority
Iranian law requires that a winner gets more than 50 per cen...
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
Kejriwal was produced in court after expiry of his 3-day cus...