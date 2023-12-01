Rain, snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Rohtang, December 1
Parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday morning. There was snowfall at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass as well.
A drop in temperature was also observed due to rain and snowfall on the higher peaks of Kangra Valley on Thursday, disrupting normal life.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of rain and hailstorms in Uttarakhand and Himachal for the next 24 hours.
"The effect of western disturbance will soon be seen in Uttarakhand and Himachal, due to which an orange alert has been issued in both states," the IMD said on Monday.
Heavy rain and hail lashed Chandigarh on Thursday morning. Srinagar also witnessed a spell of light rain. Heavy snowfall continued in Poonch. Traffic movement on Mughal Road, Srinagar, was suspended due to heavy snowfall.
Notably, the unseasonal rainfall was caused due to western disturbances. It is a series of cyclonic storms that originate in the Mediterranean and travel over 9,000 km to bring winter rainfall to northwest India.
They are extratropical weather systems that affect the Indian subcontinent, especially the northern and northwestern regions.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...
Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'
'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...
CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official
Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...