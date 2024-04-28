Rain, storms looming, Chamba residents told to keep off waterbodies

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 27

The Chamba Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday urged people of the district to exercise caution in the view of the extreme weather conditions predicted for the next three days.

According to the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Shimla, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, and lightning is expected in various parts of the district in the next three days.

Consequently, an orange alert has been issued for April 29. Hence, all residents of the district are urged to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to rainfall, snowfall, and landslides, as well as hilly regions, he said.

He emphasised that trekking in adverse weather conditions and venturing into high-altitude areas can be dangerous. In the event of lightning, it is advised to stay indoors or in secure buildings. People are also advised against venturing into rivers and streams as there is a risk of sudden rise in water levels, said the DC.

He also stressed on the importance of paying attention to the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department and urged everyone to listen to weather bulletins broadcasted on radio and television. The gram panchayat heads, deputy heads and non-governmental organisations have been requested to spread the message to as many people as possible.

