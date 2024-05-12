Rain to continue till tomorrow, yellow alert issued

Shimla, May 11
Rainfall will continue in the state till May 13. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for rain in all districts tomorrow and rain accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds at isolated places. However, the weather will be dry May 14 onwards.
Light to moderate rain accompanied with a thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the state in the past 24 hours. However, no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures was witnessed.
Una received 18.8 mm of rain, highest in the state, followed by Kasol in Kullu district (17 mm), Bharmour (16 mm), Shimla (10.5 mm), Bhuntar (8.6 mm), Jogindernagar (7 mm), Banjar (6.2 mm), Kandaghat (5 mm), Kufri (3.5 mm), Rampur Bushahr (1.4 mm), Sundernagar (1.2 mm) and Manali (1 mm).
Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 23°C, Dharamsala 28.9°C, Solan 29.2°C, Bilaspur 35.5°C, Chamba 28.2°C, Nahan 30.3°C, Sundernagar 32.8°C, Kalpa 20.2°C, Kangra 33.4°C, Hamirpur 29.8°C, Narkanda 17.9°C, Reckong Peo 24.6°C, Kasauli 24.8°C, Kufri 18.4°C and Bhuntar 30.2 °C. Una was the hottest place in the state at 38.2°C while Keylong was the coldest at 5.1°C.
