Rain wreaks havoc, farmland, crops washed away in Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 16

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday night, causing flash floods in the Jahlama nullah, a tributary of the Chenab. A huge tract of agricultural land alongside the riverbank was washed away due to the flooding of the nullah . Around 27 families of five villages were affected by the flood.

Sudarshan Jaspa, former member of Zila Parishad Lahaul and Spiti, said that due to flash floods in the Jahlama nullah, the water course of the Chenab was diverted, causing huge damage to agricultural land downstream. Vegetable crops and apple orchards were submerged under flood waters, causing huge losses to the farmers.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Sumit Khimta said that an advisory had been issued to the people living in downstream areas from the Jahlama panchayat ahead up to Tindi in the Udaipur region to stay away from the river and vacate their properties if these are close to the riverbank.

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda visited the affected families in Jahlama panchayat and assured people of every possible help.

However, no loss of human life was reported. The affected villages are Jahlama, Jasrath, Fuda, Haling and Jobarang. At Jobrang village, the river was flowing close to the road bridge, forcing the police authorities to stop traffic movement on the bridge until the water recedes.

Markanda has directed the district administration to assess the losses so that timely assistance could be provided to the affected people.

#Lahaul and Spiti