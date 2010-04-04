Rainbow school conferred award

Rainbow International School has been conferred with International Dimension in School (IDS) award for the third time by the British Council. The award ceremony was organised virtually on March 23 and the award was given by foreign delegates John Rolfe and Yvette from the UK. The award acknowledges schools that have worked towards increasing opportunities for international collaboration and making their students global citizens through curriculum-based work. Principal Chhavi Kashyap congratulated the school for the achievement.

Seminar on biopharmaceuticals

A seminar was organised at HPU to discuss and examine the current state of bioprocessing of biopharmaceuticals, including the status of current research and needs and opportunities for innovation in bioprocessing for manufacturing of biotherapeutic products. Keynote speaker Dr Tahlan spoke about various aspects of types of vaccines and explained the efficacy of various vaccines. The role of booster doses was also discussed. Meanwhile, Dr Rajat explained the role of various enzymes in early and precise diagnostics of many life-threatening diseases.

Yoga camp concludes in Shimla

A seven-day yoga camp, organised by the Sunil Upadhyay Educational Trust, concluded in Shimla on Sunday. The camp was organised at Agrawal Dharamshala Longwood. Over 40 residents of Shimla participated in the camp. Trust secretary Surender Sharma said the organisation had been doing various types of social works during the Covid pandemic, including distribution of clothes and providing food to Covid patients, etc.