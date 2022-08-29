Rainfall 3 pc deficient in Himachal Pradesh, but losses highest in five years

Shimla, August 28
Notwithstanding the devastation and damages worth Rs 1,721.35 crore caused by rains and landslides, the highest in last five years, the monsoon still remains 3 per cent deficient in the state this year.
Shimla district (over 46 per cent) has received the highest rainfall above the normal. It is followed by Kullu (over 42 per cent) and Bilaspur (over 12 per cent) districts. Meanwhile, Lahaul and Spiti district has received scanty rainfall with 61 per cent deficiency, followed by Una (-28 per cent) and Sirmaur (-24 per cent).
Interestingly, though the state has received 3 per cent deficient rains as compared to -13 per cent in 2021, -26 per cent in 2020, -10 per cent in 2019, the damage in terms of monetary loss has been the highest in the last five years. The state had received 17 per cent surplus rains in 2018. While all the state highways have been restored, 76 link roads still remain disrupted as restoration work is being undertaken on a war footing.
The highest loss of 476 human loss was suffered in 2021 monsoons, followed by 343 in 2018, 240 in 2020 and 218 in 2019.
#Bilaspur #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #monsoon #Shimla #Sirmaur
