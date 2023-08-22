Rainfall activity to intensify from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

The Weather Department has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in the state from August 22 to 25 with the possibility of isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur.

The precipitation activity is likely to reduce from August 26 for the next two days. In view of the expected rainfall, there could be disruption of traffic and other essential services in hilly districts of the state. There’s a possibility of flashfloods along watershed and other channels in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

