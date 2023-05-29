Rains lash parts of Himachal; MeT issues warning for thunderstorm, lightning till June 2

PTI

Shimla, May 29

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday with the local weather office issuing a warning for thunderstorms and lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds at isolated places till June 2.

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts. Mandi received 25 mm of rain, Kufri 11 mm, Shimla 9.5 mm, Bhuntar 9 mm, Sundernagar 6 mm, Mashobra 5 mm, and Kasol 4 mm.

The local MeT office issued an ‘orange' alert for thunderstorms and lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds on May 30 and a ‘yellow' warning of thunderstorms and lightning from May 31 to June 2.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 29 and the MeT has predicted a wet spell till June 4.

Widespread light to moderate precipitation with thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm and heavy rainfall is expected in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is likely in the higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, and Kullu districts.

The MeT office has also cautioned of traffic congestion, poor visibility, disruption in electric supply and damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings and advised the farmers to make adequate arrangements and reschedule spraying of insecticides.

The average minimum and maximum temperatures will be 4-6 degrees and 2-4 degrees below normal for the next four days, it said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum night temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius while Una with 34.6 degrees Celsius was hottest during the day.

#Kullu #Shimla