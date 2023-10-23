Raise academics, research at edu institutions: Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

To establish Himachal Pradesh University as an ideal educational institution of the country, there is a need to make continuous efforts to run the academic and research activities of the university in a better manner, stated Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while presiding over the 34th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) court, on Saturday. Various issues like recruitment to the vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff were resolved through detailed discussion during the meeting.

“This meeting should be organised at least twice a year. With the cooperation of competent and experienced members of the court, significant improvement and development in the programmes of the university would be ensured,” the Governor said.

“The level of academics and research should be raised in all the educational institutions of the state. It is the duty of the teachers serving in the educational institutions to understand that their responsibility is not fulfilled just by making the new generation degree holders, they need to develop courage and ability in the youth to deal with contemporary challenges as well. Academic and research activities should be conducted in such a way that today’s students are able to deal with challenges like unemployment in the future,” he added.

On this occasion, Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar was nominated as a member of the executive council of HPU. A tribute was paid to the people who lost their lives in the disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh University and various places in the state.

Vice Chancellor Acharya Sat Prakash Bansal presented the annual report of the university for the year 2020-21 to the Governor. HPU Registrar Virendra Sharma presented a vote of thanks.

