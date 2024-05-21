Raizada: Anurag ignored his own constituency

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 20

Accusing Union Minister Anurag Thakur of failing to bring development to his constituency, Congress candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Satpal Singh Raizada, said Anurag had nothing to speak about his contribution to the constituency.

While addressing public meetings in Bhoranj constituency, he questioned his opponent why he did not oppose the ‘Agniveer’ yojna and also did not support the state government on declaring monsoon disaster last year as a ‘national disaster’.

Raizada said Anurag ignored the state and his own constituency and only returned to seek votes after five years. He urged people to give him one chance to raise their issues in the Parliament.

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha