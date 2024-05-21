Raizada: Anurag ignored his own constituency

Hamirpur, May 20
Accusing Union Minister Anurag Thakur of failing to bring development to his constituency, Congress candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Satpal Singh Raizada, said Anurag had nothing to speak about his contribution to the constituency.
While addressing public meetings in Bhoranj constituency, he questioned his opponent why he did not oppose the ‘Agniveer’ yojna and also did not support the state government on declaring monsoon disaster last year as a ‘national disaster’.
Raizada said Anurag ignored the state and his own constituency and only returned to seek votes after five years. He urged people to give him one chance to raise their issues in the Parliament.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...