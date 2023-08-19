Raj Bhavan thrown open for public, 60 school students take tour on first day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 19

British era heritage building Barnes Court, housing the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor was on Saturday officially thrown open for the public.

On the first day of its opening, around 60 students from local schools, including Portmore and Government School Chotta Shimla, took a tour of the Raj Bhavan and also interacted with Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. A short documentary based on the history of Raj Bhavan was also screened on the occasion.

राजभवन अब लोकभवन है. आज से आम जनता के लिए खोल दिया गया। आइए अपने उन शिल्पकारों की सराहना करें जिन्होंने इस संरचना को बनाया ! pic.twitter.com/zBZxiryjy5 — Shiv Pratap Shukla (@ShivPShukla_Gov) August 19, 2023

“My motive was to provide access of heritage building to the common man,” said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

“I took the initiative to throw Raj Bhavan open to the general public so that the common man could come and learn more about this heritage building besides getting a glimpse into its magnificence,” said the Governor.

हिमाचल प्रदेश राजभवन को आज से आम जन के लिए खोल दिया गया है। पहले दिन स्थानीय स्कूल के 60 बच्चों ने राजभवन का दौरा किया।



उन्होंने इस धरोहर भवन और यहां संरक्षित समृद्ध संस्कृति का अवलोकन किया तथा राज्यपाल श्री शिव प्रताप शुक्ल के साथ अपने अनुभव सांझा किए।@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/cjYYVlQ6NR — Raj Bhavan, Himachal Pradesh (@RajBhavanHP) August 19, 2023

He added that he was inspired to take the step after President Droupadi Murmu opened the Rashtrapati Niwas to the public.

For visiting the Raj Bhavan, one can contact on WhatsApp number 94183-16617 or landline 0177-2624152 and can apply through email: [email protected].

The huge building has been constructed in Tudor style architecture with liberal use of wood. The site was first occupied by the British Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Sir Edward Barnes in 1832, after whom it was named. It was the residence of various British Commanders-in-Chief.

The building has been witness to many historic events including the 1972, ‘Shimla Agreement’ between India and Pakistan, which was signed by Indira Gandhi and Shri Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

#Shimla