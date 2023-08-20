Raj Bhavan thrown open to public

Shimla, August 19
Barnes Court, a British era heritage building that houses the Raj Bhavan, was officially thrown open to visitors today.
On the first day, the Governor welcomed around 60 children from local schools, including Portmore and Government School, Chotta Shimla. A short documentary based on the history of the Raj Bhavan was also shown.
The Governor said, “I took the initiative to throw open the Raj Bhavan so that common people could come and learn more about this heritage building, besides getting a glimpse of its magnificence. I have taken the decision on the analogy of the opening of the Rashtrapati Niwas to the general public by President Droupadi Murmu.”
For visiting the Raj Bhavan, one can contact on WhatsApp number 94183-16617 or landline phone 0177-2624152 and can also apply through email: [email protected]. — TNS
