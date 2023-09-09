Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra honours CUHP Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 8

The Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, conferred an award upon Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), for his achievements in the field of academics.

The university authorities said that the CUHP had undergone transformative changes under the leadership of Prof Bansal. Among his key achievements is the adept implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), setting a benchmark for institutions nationwide.

This initiative, combined with his relentless commitment to elevating educational standards, resulted in the introduction of several contemporary courses. All this to ensure that the students are equipped to face challenges in achieving former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s dream of making India a developed nation.

The university’s research infrastructure has also seen substantial enhancement.

The institution was recently awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), positioning the CUHP among the nation’s elite educational institutions.

This recognition from the Rajasthan Governor underscores not only Prof Bansal’s individual achievements, but also the collective efforts of the CUHP community.

