Rajasthan Govt staff yet to get OPS: Kohli

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 4

Nalin Kohli, BJP national spokesperson, today said that the Congress was raking up the old pension scheme (OPS) issue only for electoral gains but shying away from discussing it.

Kohli, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The Congress has an old tradition of making poll announcements but not implementing them. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress governments had announced the OPS but not implemented it.”

He said, “It is ironical that the OPS was adopted in Himachal during the Congress rule in 2003-04 and also discontinued under its rule in 2012. The party is now promising to implement it again.”

Kohli said, “The pension of government employees has not been done away with. All employees can avail the new pension scheme, which has two elements: A debt component, which offers fixed returns, and the other that offers market investment.”

He said, “The Congress has fielded many candidates having a political background. The BJP has given ticket to two sons of two former ministers on the basis of surveys where winnability was the lone criterion.”