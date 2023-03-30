Rajasthan man dies in accident

Hamirpur, March 29
A motorcyclist was killed when his bike collided with a bus near the Amroh Chowk on the Hamirpur-Nadaun road, near here, yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan. Vinod was reportedly trying to overtake the bus, but lost control over the bike. The bus was going from Hamipur to Nadaun when the accident occurred.
Station House Officer Sanjeev Gautam said a case had been registered and probe was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...