Rajasthan man dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 29

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike collided with a bus near the Amroh Chowk on the Hamirpur-Nadaun road, near here, yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan. Vinod was reportedly trying to overtake the bus, but lost control over the bike. The bus was going from Hamipur to Nadaun when the accident occurred.

Station House Officer Sanjeev Gautam said a case had been registered and probe was underway.