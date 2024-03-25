Rajasthan man reunited with kin after 26 years

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 24

A Rajasthan man was today reunited with his family after 26 years, thanks to the efforts of the Sirmaur police. The heart-warming reunion occurred after Head Constable Naveen Kumar and Constable Vikender Rana, posted at Police Post, Ronhat, during their patrol duty in Panog yesterday, spotted a man wearing worn-out clothes and wandering in the market area.

The area residents told the cops that the man had been residing in Panog for the past five years, but he never spoke about his background and merely mentioned that he hailed from Rajasthan.

The man told the cops that his name was Prithvi Singh and that he belonged to Bhadwasi village in Rajasthan. Google Maps helped find the village after which cops contacted its sarpanch.

The sarpanch identified Prithvi Singh as a son of one Narayan Singh and said he had been missing for the past 26 years.

After his identity was confirmed, Prithvi Singh was taken to Ronhat police post, where he was given a bath and a new set of clothes. Today, Prithvi’s daughter Naresh Kaur, along with other relatives, arrived at the Ronhat police post from Rajasthan.

Prithvi Singh’s nephew Parvat Singh confirmed his uncle’s identity and narrated the tragic tale of his disappearance. After the demise of Prithvi Singh’s wife Santosh Kaur in 1998, he started having mental health issues before disappearing. Despite relentless efforts by his family, Prithvi remained untraceable.

Naresh Kaur expressed gratitude towards the Himachal Pradesh Police for facilitating the long-awaited reunion with her father.

Nahan Senior Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena appreciated the efforts of the police personnel involved in the reunion.

