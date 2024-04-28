Rajeev Bindal: Congress failed to ensure development

Shimla, April 27
State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today accused the Congress regime of failure to ensure the development of the state though it had raised Rs 20,000 crore in loans.
Bindal, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “All development works in the state have come to a standstill while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is crying hoarse over a financial crunch. The performance of the government in providing jobs and creating employment avenues is even more dismal as the Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs.”
He said the Congress had no achievements to list and now its leaders were trying to get public sympathy by cursing the BJP for all its problems. “The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Congress leaders spend their entire time abusing the BJP as they have no development works to list,” he added. Bindal expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “During the Congress rule, there has been a spurt in crime against women, incidents of daylight robbery, gang war and rapes,” he alleged.
