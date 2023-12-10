Rajeev Bindal questions Congress silence on cash seizure

Shimla, December 9
At a time when the country is moving towards digitalisation of transactions, the recovery of more than Rs 210 crore in cash from a Congress MP in Jharkhand raises serious questions about the intent of the party, said BJP president Rajeev Bindal while addressing mediapersons here on Saturday. He added that it clearly hinted at the possibility that more ill-gotten money was stacked in other parts of the country as well.
He added, “It is surprising that more than Rs 200 crore cash has been recovered but senior Congress leaders are maintaining a studied silence over the incident.” On the Congress government completing one year in power, he said, “What is the government celebrating. It is still to fulfil promises made to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections.”
