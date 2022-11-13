Rajeev Shukla’s letter forged: Congress complains to ECI against BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 12

The Congress today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP and others for allegedly circulating a forged letter written on the official pad of Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal Congress in-charge, to influence voters.

The complaint filed by the Congress Legal Cell states that the letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Shukla’s morphed signature is forged. “A letter on the official letter pad of Rajeev Shukla is being circulated on various media platforms with a motive to influence voters in favour of the BJP in the Himachal elections,” the complaint reads.

“It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage the Congress,” the party claimed. It said that the circulation of the forged letter was a sign of the BJP’s frustration, as the ruling party had sensed that it would not get the mandate of the electorate.

The Congress demanded the registration of an FIR against state BJP president Suresh Kashyap under Sections 468, 469, 471, 472, 44 and 120 B of the IPC along with other relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The complaint is addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, ECI, Chief Electoral Officer (HP), DGP and the SP, Cyber Cell, for immediate action.