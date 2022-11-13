Rajeev Shukla’s letter forged: Congress complains to ECI against BJP

Shimla, November 12
The Congress today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP and others for allegedly circulating a forged letter written on the official pad of Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal Congress in-charge, to influence voters.
The complaint filed by the Congress Legal Cell states that the letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Shukla’s morphed signature is forged. “A letter on the official letter pad of Rajeev Shukla is being circulated on various media platforms with a motive to influence voters in favour of the BJP in the Himachal elections,” the complaint reads.
“It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage the Congress,” the party claimed. It said that the circulation of the forged letter was a sign of the BJP’s frustration, as the ruling party had sensed that it would not get the mandate of the electorate.
The Congress demanded the registration of an FIR against state BJP president Suresh Kashyap under Sections 468, 469, 471, 472, 44 and 120 B of the IPC along with other relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The complaint is addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, ECI, Chief Electoral Officer (HP), DGP and the SP, Cyber Cell, for immediate action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...