Himachal minister Rajesh Dharmani: Disqualified MLAs finding it tough to face people

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, April 23

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, who is also in-charge of byelection in Badsar Assembly constituency, today said the disqualified Congress MLAs would not be able to win elections through money power. Dharmani said development works worth Rs 300-400 crore have been done by the government in the last 15 months in the Assembly constituencies of Sujanpur, Badsar, Kutlehar, Gagret, Dharamsala and Lahaul Spiti, which the disqualified MLAs represented.

Dharmani further said that Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana never went to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for development work. “The development in Sujanpur is the contribution of the Congress, the BJP has not done anything there. Rana, who has now joined the BJP, is trying to mislead people but the public knows everything,” Dharmani said.

He further said the MLAs from Badsar, Gagret and Dharamsala were given what they asked for but they still walked out. He said the public would never forgive former Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur