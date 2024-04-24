Himachal minister Rajesh Dharmani: Disqualified MLAs finding it tough to face people

Hamirpur, April 23
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, who is also in-charge of byelection in Badsar Assembly constituency, today said the disqualified Congress MLAs would not be able to win elections through money power. Dharmani said development works worth Rs 300-400 crore have been done by the government in the last 15 months in the Assembly constituencies of Sujanpur, Badsar, Kutlehar, Gagret, Dharamsala and Lahaul Spiti, which the disqualified MLAs represented.
Dharmani further said that Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana never went to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for development work. “The development in Sujanpur is the contribution of the Congress, the BJP has not done anything there. Rana, who has now joined the BJP, is trying to mislead people but the public knows everything,” Dharmani said.
He further said the MLAs from Badsar, Gagret and Dharamsala were given what they asked for but they still walked out. He said the public would never forgive former Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...