Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Shimla, June 7

Announcing its new team for Himachal Pradesh, the AAP today appointed Surjeet Thakur as its state unit president. Rakesh Mandotra was appointed as state secretary, while Nirmal Sharma as president of state women’s wing. Around 400 individuals were appointed at various level of the organisation. Thakur, who hails from Rajgarh in Sirmaur, has been associated with AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia since 2012. “I am extremely grateful to the AAP leadership for giving such a big opportunity to me. I will give my best to strengthen the party and help it win in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said Thakur after being appointed as the state president.

Even though Thakur has been associated with the party for a long time, his appointment came as a surprise to many within the party. “Thakur’s name was not among those suggested for the top post by AAP workers from the state. The central leadership has probably rewarded him for his long association and dedication to the party,” said a newly appointed AAP official.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said the party was not bothered about the lack of big names in the party. He said the new team would work to implement Kejriwal’s model of development in the state.

