Rajinder Verma appointed Pro VC of HPU

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

Dr Rajinder Verma has been appointed as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) for a term of three years. This was announced in a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is also the Chancellor of HPU.

Born in Shimla in 1966, Verma has a teaching and research experience of over 23 years and has published 35 research papers. He is currently a professor in the Department of Law at the Himachal Pradesh University.