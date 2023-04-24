Rajiv Bindal assumes office as Himachal BJP president, wows to ensure repeat of party victory in Shimla MC, Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 24

The newly appointed BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Monday said he would unitedly work with senior leaders and party workers to ensure repeat of BJP’s impressive performance in 2019 in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Bindal assumed office amidst beating of drums and a turnout of party leaders and workers at the party headquarter here. Those present on the occasion included former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and outgoing party chief Suresh Kashyap.

“I am grateful to central leadership, including Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Nadda ji, Saudan Singhji and Anurag Thakur and the high command for giving this responsibility to me,” he said.

Those who turned up to accord a welcome to Bindal included sitting MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Bikram Singh, Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Jamwal, besides former MLAs and party leaders.

“The strategy for the Shimla MC polls has already been chalked out by Kashyap, Jai Ram ji and others. I will join them in working in the seven wards that had been allotted to me,” he said.

“We will be fully prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and take the achievements of Modi and Jai Ram regime. We will highlight the negative approach of the Congress regime so that we can repeat the 2019 feat,” he said.

He rubbished apprehension that changing the party chief in the run up to the Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) polls would affect BJP’s poll prospects.

Bindal, who started his second innings as party chief said he was indebted to every leader including former CM’s Shanta Kumar, PK Dhumal, Anurag Thakur, Pawan Thakur and each and every party worker for reposing faith in him. “I assure each party worker that we will unitedly work tirelessly to galvanize the party, across the State,” he said. He lauded the five year regime of Jai Ram Thakur and efforts of his predecessor Kashyap in strengthening the party in his term.

“The love and support of each and every party worker is my biggest strength,” he said.