 Rajiv Bindal assumes office as Himachal BJP president, wows to ensure repeat of party victory in Shimla MC, Lok Sabha polls : The Tribune India

Rajiv Bindal assumes office as Himachal BJP president, wows to ensure repeat of party victory in Shimla MC, Lok Sabha polls

Rubbishes apprehension that changing party chief in run-up to Shimla municipal corporation polls would affect BJP’s poll prospects

Rajiv Bindal assumes office as Himachal BJP president, wows to ensure repeat of party victory in Shimla MC, Lok Sabha polls

Rajeev Bindal assumed office amidst beating of drums and a turnout of party leaders and workers at the party headquarter in Shimla.



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 24

The newly appointed BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Monday said he would unitedly work with senior leaders and party workers to ensure repeat of BJP’s impressive performance in 2019 in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Bindal assumed office amidst beating of drums and a turnout of party leaders and workers at the party headquarter here. Those present on the occasion included former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and outgoing party chief Suresh Kashyap.

“I am grateful to central leadership, including Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Nadda ji, Saudan Singhji and Anurag Thakur and the high command for giving this responsibility to me,” he said.

Those who turned up to accord a welcome to Bindal included sitting MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Bikram Singh, Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Jamwal,  besides former MLAs and party leaders.

“The strategy for the Shimla MC polls has already been chalked out by Kashyap, Jai Ram ji and others. I will join them in working in the seven wards that had been allotted to me,” he said.

“We will be fully prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and take the achievements of Modi and Jai Ram regime. We will highlight the negative approach of the Congress regime so that we can repeat the 2019 feat,” he said.

He rubbished apprehension that changing the party chief in the run up to the Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) polls would affect BJP’s poll prospects.

Bindal, who started his second innings as party chief said he was indebted to every leader including former CM’s Shanta Kumar, PK Dhumal, Anurag Thakur, Pawan Thakur and each and every party worker for reposing faith in him. “I assure each party worker that we will unitedly work tirelessly to galvanize the party, across the State,” he said. He lauded the five year regime of Jai Ram Thakur and efforts of his predecessor Kashyap in strengthening the party in his term.

“The love and support of each and every party worker is my biggest strength,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

4
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

5
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

6
Punjab

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

7
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

8
Punjab

UK’s silence aided Amritpal Singh’s arrest

9
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

10
Punjab

Feel relieved on seeing Amritpal Singh, will fight legal battle: Family

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Top News

India’s top wrestlers spent night sleeping in ‘on a footpath’

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating...

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Amritpal case: Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning; search operation enters 4th day

Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning; search operation enters 4th day

Five Army jawans were killed in terror attack on Thursday


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Amritsar MC to link house UID No. with civic amenities bill

Slow lifting of wheat leads to space crunch in mandis

Bumper crop pushes veggie prices down

Two held with heroin, stolen car

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

BJP begins ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign

‘Elect first woman MP from Jalandhar’

Amritpal case: Wasn't a surrendern, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Pensioners, employees to hold marches against unkept promise

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab