Rajiv Bindal dwells on achievements of Modi government

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 6

The Panna Pramukh Sammelan of BJP’s Paonta Sahib Mandal was organised at Ramlila Maidan in Paonta Sahib today. BJP state president Rajiv Bindal was the chief guest and said that the voters of Himachal would vote in the elections to be held on June 1 by comparing the works done during the 10 years of Congress government with the working style of Narendra Modi government between 2014 and 2024.

Scams were rampant during the Congress government. The country suffered a loss of about Rs 20 lakh crore due to 2G scam, 3G scam, coal scam, Commonwealth and other scams, Bindal said. The Modi government created Digital India and benefits worth about Rs 34 lakh crore were delivered to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

During the rule of Congress, only slogans like Garibi Hatao were raised but the public was fed lies. The Modi government implemented schemes for the welfare of the poor. It provided free ration to 80 crore poor, concrete houses to 4 crore poor, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore poor and toilets to 11 crore poor families. Schemes for poor were initiated and 25 crore poor were taken out of the poverty line.

Former state president of BJP and MP Suresh Kashyap said the BJP government at the Centre put an end to corruption. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not a single case of corruption came to the fore in the country during the last 10 years of rule. By electing Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third term the path of development has to be strengthened.

