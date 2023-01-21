Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools to come up in every constituency of Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 21

Aimed at providing job-oriented andquality education to the student, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced to open as many as68 ‘Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools’, one each in every assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the education department here late evening on Friday.

CM said these schools would be constructed on a land spread over minimum 100 kanals area and would be equipped with cutting-edge technology.

He directed the officers to identify the land for these schools keeping in mind all student-friendly parameters and complete the construction work in a time-bound manner.

"The government is making earnest efforts to club sports and education in order to give youngsters better scope of a bright career. A sports school and sports college will also come up in the state soon. An indoor stadium will be constructed in Jubbal-Kotkahi area," added the CM.

To mitigate with shortage of staff in the education department, Sukhu stressed upon the rationalisation of the staff. He said the government will soon initiate the process of filling the vacant posts in teaching and non-teaching cadre. The students studying in government institutions shall not suffer and the government will make all out efforts to facilitate them, said CM.

He also emphasized on job-oriented education and directed to start new technical courses in Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur. Education Minister Rohit Thakur and other senior officials of the state government were also present on the occasion.

