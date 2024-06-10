Rajput Sabha celebrates Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Mandi, June 9
To mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti here today, a meeting was held by the Rajput Sabha, where district president Amar Singh Guleria welcomed the officials present.
The story of Maharana Pratap was narrated, along with his tales of bravery and valour.
Rajput Sabha chairman Inder Singh Thakur shed light on Maharana Pratap’s life, talking about his battle against the Mughals.
Expressing discontentment, Rajput Sabha senior member Maan Singh Jamwal said no government had honoured the memory of great warriors like Maharana Pratap by naming institutions or memorials after them. Members of the Rajput community placed flowers and lit candles in front of Maharana Pratap’s portrait.
