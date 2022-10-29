Rallies in all 68 Assembly segments tomorrow: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 28

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the BJP was going to create history by holding political rallies in all 68 Assembly constituencies of the state on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here today, he said the people of the state had decided that this time “rivaz (tradition) will be changed” and the BJP would retain power in Himachal. With this determination, the BJP would also hold Vijay Sankalp rallies in all Assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister further said along with the national leaders of the BJP, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states were coming to Himachal to address these rallies. On Sunday, 32 star campaigners will address public meetings in various districts and Assembly segments of the state.

“After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit the state to address the people,” he added.

“The double-engine government of the BJP has done unprecedented development works in Himachal. It is our good fortune that PM Narendra Modi has a strong leadership at the Centre and he has a special affection to Himachal. Today Himachal has got everything without asking, whether it is about giving Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community or AIIMS, Bilaspur, PGI Satellite Centre, Hydro Engineering College, Medical Device Park or Bulk Drug Pharma Park,” the Chief Minister remarked.

“This is the reason, why the Congress is upset today. The party has no issues to contest the elections. People know that BJP is a better option for the state. We are sure that with the blessings of the people, we will change the tradition and will continue to serve the state by forming the government again,” the Chief Minister added.

#BJP #jai ram thakur