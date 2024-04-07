Rally, lecture on harms of drugs organised at HPU

Shimla, April 6
A rally on prevention of drug abuse was taken out by the students along with Professors of Department of Sanskrit, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), here today from the department to Summerhill Chowk.
After the rally, a lecture on drug prevention was organised by the Sanskrit department, during which Dean Student Welfare (DSW) Professor Mamta Mokta made students aware of the drug addiction prevalent in the society and the ill-effects caused of their use. She also highlighted the importance of staying away from drugs.
Addressing the youth on drug prevention, Vinay Kumar, a student of the fourth semester in the department of Sanskrit, strongly advised them to stay away from drugs.
