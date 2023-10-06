‘Rally of Himalayas’ flagged off from Sissu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 5

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri flagged of the four-day Rally of Himalayas, a motor sport event from Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti. It is being organised by Extreme Motor Sports with the support of district administration. In all, 25 cars, 50 bikers and three couple participants are competing in it.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi #Mukesh Agnihotri