‘Rally of Himalayas’ flagged off from Sissu

Mandi, October 5
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri flagged of the four-day Rally of Himalayas, a motor sport event from Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti. It is being organised by Extreme Motor Sports with the support of district administration. In all, 25 cars, 50 bikers and three couple participants are competing in it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...