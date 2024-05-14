BJP rebel Ram Lal Markanda files papers as Independent

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 13

BJP rebel former Minister Ram Lal Markanda (58) today filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to contest the assembly by election.

The seat fell vacant in Lahaul and Spiti after Congress rebel Ravi Thakur ditched his own party during Rajya Sabha election this year and later joined the BJP. The BJP gave party ticket to Ravi Thakur to contest the Assembly by-election from Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituency, which irked the former Minister Ram Lal Markanda.

Markanda had already announced that he would contest the assembly by-election as an Independent candidate from Lahaul and Spiti. Today, along with his supporters he held a political rally at Keylong to show his political strength and later filed his nomination papers.

Assets Ram Lal Markanda Age: 58 years

Moveable assets: Rs 47.81L

Immovable assets: Rs 84L

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi