BJP rebel Ram Lal Markanda files papers as Independent

Mandi, May 13
BJP rebel former Minister Ram Lal Markanda (58) today filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to contest the assembly by election.
The seat fell vacant in Lahaul and Spiti after Congress rebel Ravi Thakur ditched his own party during Rajya Sabha election this year and later joined the BJP. The BJP gave party ticket to Ravi Thakur to contest the Assembly by-election from Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituency, which irked the former Minister Ram Lal Markanda.
Markanda had already announced that he would contest the assembly by-election as an Independent candidate from Lahaul and Spiti. Today, along with his supporters he held a political rally at Keylong to show his political strength and later filed his nomination papers.
Assets
Ram Lal Markanda
- Age: 58 years
- Moveable assets: Rs 47.81L
- Immovable assets: Rs 84L
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...
Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck
Sai Varshith Kandula of St Louis in Missouri on May 22 last ...