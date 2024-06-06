Ram temple behind BJP’s northern surge, says Congress’s Raizada

Our Correspondent

Una, June 5

Former Una MLA Satpal Raizada, who contested the election to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency on Congress ticket, today said Ram temple construction at Auodhya was the main reason behind the BJP’s success in northern region, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Addressing the media, Raizada said after the election result, he, along with the party workers, introspected about the Congress loss. He said women voters were of the opinion that though their family businesses had suffered due to the wrong policies of PM Narendra Modi, they voted for the BJP over the Ram temple issue.

Raizada said the voters supported the Congress in the state on the issue of the Old Pension Scheme, but it failed to make an impact in the Lok Sabha election. He said people voted for the BJP only because of religious sentiments.

The Congress leader said issues that affected the common man like inflation, Agniveer, unemployment, poor roads, sanitation and farmer’s stir over minimum support price on agriculture produce failed to make any significant impact in the mindset of the electorate, he added. He said the Congress party need to meet people and explain to them that politics should be issue based, not religion based.

Wishing Hamirpur winner Anurag Thakur the best, Raizada said the BJP leader should work for the development of the Constituency and welfare of residents.

