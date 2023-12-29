Ramjayam is new Pharmacy Dean at Una varsity

Una, December 28
R Ramjayam was nominated as the Dean of the School of Pharmacy at Indus International University (IIU) located in Bathu village of Una district today.
In a press release issued here, IIU Vice Chancellor Sanjay Kumar Behl said Ramjayam was previously an assistant professor at Osaka University in Japan.
Ramjayam holds a post doctorate degree from Academia Sinica, Taiwan and is an expert in pharmaceutical education and research, according to the press release. University Registrar Jagdev Singh Rana expressed confidence that the pharmaceutical wing of the University would immensely benefit from Ramjayam’s rich experience.
