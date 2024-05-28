Rampur constituency gets poll-ready

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 27

A special training session was organised for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers of women’s booths, youth booths and booths for the physically challenged voters in the 66-Rampur Assembly constituency. The training was conducted under the chairmanship of Assistant Returning Officer and Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar at the Mini Secretariat in Rampur.

During the training, the officials were informed about the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) systems. The 80th Rampur Committee Booth for women, the 83rd Rampur Booth for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and the 86th Rampur Committee Booth for young voters have been specially set up in the constituency.

The training session emphasised the importance of ensuring authenticity of the EVMs and VVPATs before the commencement of voting. The officials were instructed to conduct a mock poll in the presence of polling agents of all political parties to check the functionality of all the buttons on the EVMs. They were also asked to ensure that the VVPAT slips were correct.

Election officer Devinder Kumar also addressed the officials, urging them to pay special attention to the operation of the EVMs on the day of voting.

A SVEEP team

at Majholi Tipper

The Rampur SVEEP team visited Gram Panchayat Majholi Tipper today to encourage more voters from the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency to cast their votes. On this occasion, Principal of Majholi Government Senior Secondary School Ajay Thakur was honoured.

Thakur was a renowned kabaddi player in his youth. He was a member of the Indian Kabaddi team that went to Japan in 1988 and again made it to the Indian team in 1990. He has also represented India in nine senior national kabaddi tournaments, five in wrestling, two in judo, and one in athletics. Bringing pride to Rampur Bushahar residents.

The SVEEP team’s nodal officer Dr Vipin Sharma along with Pawan Snatu, Ravinder Negi, Ashok Sharma and Nagin Sharma, honoured Thakur with a memento and encouraged him and the youth to exercise their right to vote on June 1 to strengthen the country’s democracy.