Rampur gets ambulance, courtesy service society

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 8

The Rampur Blood Donation Service Society has achieved another milestone. With the support of residents, the service society has purchased an ambulance. The members of the society have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the generous donors, who made this endeavour possible.

Considering the recurring issue of ambulance availability at the MS Khaneri Hospital, Rampur, the service society had planned to acquire an ambulance for the city during their meeting last month. Through the collective efforts of all members and the support of residents, the ambulance has now been purchased.

The ambulance was flagged off by the Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar. The service society members distributed sweets to locals, sharing the joy of this service with the community. All office-bearers and members of the society were present on this occasion.