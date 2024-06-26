Rampur MMA star fights fund crunch ahead of training

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 25

Priyam Negi, a resident of Bewat in Rampur Bushahr subdivision of Shimla district, who has made a mark in international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competitions, has been invited for an eight-month training programme in Indonesia by Soma Fight Club, an international academy.

However, Priyam is facing financial constraints to pursue this opportunity.

Her father Pawan Negi supports the family by driving a taxi and they have no other source of income. Priyam has sought the state government’s assistance to help her cover the expenses of the training in Indonesia.

Priyam shared that the invitation to train in Indonesia could give a significant boost to her career, but she lacks the financial wherewithal to join the programme.

Starting her journey with boxing at the school level and wushu at college, Priyam has won gold medals in open MMA competitions. She had also trained in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and won a gold medal at an international competition in Mumbai.

Priyam’s father Pawan Negi has sought financial aid from philanthropists and government to help his daughter peruse her dream. He said about Rs 10 lakh were needed for the eight-month training programme in Indonesia.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla