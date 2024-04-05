Rampur’s Yamini in Indian korfball team for World Cup

Ashish Negi

Rampur, April 4

Four players from Himachal Pradesh, including Rampur girl Yamini Dehloo, will be part of the Indian team for the 2nd IKF World Beach Korfball Championship to be held from April 26 to 28 in Pattaya city of Thailand.

On behalf of the Korfball Federation of India, Himachal Korfball Association has been informed about the selection of four players from the state in the team.

Yamini Dehloo, who was in the team that recently won gold in National Senior Korfball Championship, has been selected for the World Cup for the third time. There is jubilation in Rampur Bushahr over her achievement.

Yamini’s father Ashok Kumar is a businessman in Rampur, while she lost her mother in childhood. Yamini completed her schooling from DPS, Jhakri.

A lesser known side of Yamini’s personality is her love for animals, as she always comes forward to help sick animals.

Yamini is pursuing BSc from Shoolini University.