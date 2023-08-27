Ramshehar-Shimla road damaged due to landslide

Solan, August 26
A 300-metre portion of the Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar road was severely damaged due to a landslide following heavy rain. The road developed huge cracks and was rendered unfit for vehicular traffic. Muck flowed down into the Chikni river, obstructing the flow of water. This poses a threat to several panchayats in lower areas. Villagers fear if the river is not de-silted, villages in lower areas will be badly affected.
The flow of water in the river was obstructed and if more rain occurs, the area would be flooded. Meanwhile, a team of the Public Works Department visited the site to take stock of the situation. Several panchayats have been cut-off from Nalagarh and Kunihar after the road was damaged. The road connects Ramshehar to Shimla via Kunihar. It is also used as a detour to Shimla.
