Rana alleges irregularities in Shimla water supply project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today termed the allegations of irregularities in the award of tender for 24x7 water supply project for Shimla as baseless and politically motivated.

Rajinder Rana, the former Congress MLA, has levelled serious allegations in the award of the tender for the World Bank-funded project and has demanded an inquiry by the Central agencies into the matter. Rana has alleged that not only the tender for the project was given to a chosen company but also Rs 100 crore was released to the company just a day before the model Code of Conduct kicked in.

Rebutting the allegations, the Urban Development Minister said not a single penny has been given to the company in advance as alleged by Rana. The minister further said that the award of work to the L1 firm was not a hasty decision as has been alleged.

“The tender was deliberated in detail in the meeting of the SJPNL Board of Directors on February 23, 2024, in which independent directors and experts from IIT Roorkee as well as World Bank officials were of the view to accept the bid of the L1 bidder,” the minister said.

Vikramaditya Singh further said that Cabinet authorised the SJPN to award the tender to L1 firm in its meeting on March 13, and the letter of award was issued to the firm on March 15, a day before the model Code of Conduct kicked in.

As for the allegations that the tender has been awarded to the only firm that bid for the project, the minister said the water distribution project was envisaged as a single integrated contract for the city of Shimla, akin to a one city-one operator concept. “This was to ensure single point responsibility, accountability for all service delivery parameters and greater customer centricity,” said Vikramaditya Singh.

