Randeep Surjewala lashes out at BJP for unemployment

Shimla, November 9
AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala yesterday said the rising unemployment and price rise “manufactured” by the BJP had made the life of the common man miserable.
Surjewala, while addressing a press conference here, said unemployment was at its peak in the past 45 years with a resource-constraint state like Himachal being hit severely. “Unemployment in HP with more than nine lakh jobless educated youth is higher than the national average,” he said. The government had failed to create sufficient jobs despite making tall claims.
He said the BJP regime had deprived the youth of an opportunity of recruitment as constables. “The question paper was leaked and sold. The government has failed to fill 63,000 posts,” he said.
