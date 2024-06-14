Rape accused dies in police custody

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 13

A rape accused Beant Singh (33), a resident of Barota village in Bilaspur district, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in police custody at Sundernagar police station in Mandi district today.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that accused was apprehended by police yesterday afternoon. He consumed a poisonous substance today morning.

“He was rushed to Sundernagar hospital around 4:45 am. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to Ner Chowk medical college. However, despite medical intervention, Beant Singh couldn’t survive and passed away around 9:30 am,” the ASP said.

The ASP said that investigation of this case was being conducted.

The incident raises a serious question on the functioning of police and how a poisonous substance reached the accused in police custody.

