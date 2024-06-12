Rape case: Court reverses acquittal

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 11

The HP High Court has convicted a person under Section 376 of the IPC of raping a minor. The High Court reversed the judgment of the Sessions Court, Nahan, which had acquitted the accused on April 29, 2011, of the offence. It had allowed the appeal of the state government challenging the acquittal of the accused. A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthla convicted the accused and directed the state government to apprehend him and produce him in court for hearing on the quantum of sentence.

