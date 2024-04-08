Rastogi new JICA Forestry Project CPD

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

Sameer Rastogi, a 1988-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) in the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, has taken charge as Chief Project Director (CPD) at JICA Forestry Project. A notification regarding the appointment was issued by the state government on Friday. Rastogi reached JICA head office here and was welcomed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Project Director Shrestha Nand Sharma. He also interacted with the officers and staff in the project.

He has served on various posts in the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department from 1988 to 2019. During this period, he served as DFO, CCF and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Regional Project Director in MID Himalayan Project, Bilaspur, and Forest Development Corporation. He has also served as Chief Vigilance Officer at Central government’s public sector undertaking Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser Ltd, Mumbai, from February 2019 to February 2024.

#Shimla